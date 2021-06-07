Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $147,845.60 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

