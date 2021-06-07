Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,783 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.02. 205,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

