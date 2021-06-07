Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 462,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

