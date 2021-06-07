Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Photronics by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,451. The company has a market capitalization of $832.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

