Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. 102,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,209. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

