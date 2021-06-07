Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.68. 13,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,359. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

