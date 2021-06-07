PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.08 Million

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $468.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,078. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

