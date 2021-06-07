Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,180 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON PNN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). 936,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,164. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,031.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.