Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of WesBanco worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WesBanco by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WesBanco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in WesBanco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,335. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

