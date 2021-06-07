Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,066 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

OEC opened at $20.52 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

