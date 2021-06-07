Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

