Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.