Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

