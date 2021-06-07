Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

