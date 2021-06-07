Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

