Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PNFP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

