Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHI remained flat at $$12.68 during trading hours on Monday. 51,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.