Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 41,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

