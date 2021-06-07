PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,558 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.80% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $33.41 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,657 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,840. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.