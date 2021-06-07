Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.24.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.