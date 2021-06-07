Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Premier Financial worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

PFC opened at $30.30 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

