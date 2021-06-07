Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $62.06 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of International Bancshares worth $62,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

