Polaris Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BGSF by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGSF opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million and a PE ratio of 205.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

