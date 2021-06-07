Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 112,300 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $50,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

