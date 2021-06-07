PowerPool One Day Volume Hits $2.73 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.