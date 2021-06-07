Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.14.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 139,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,336. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.20 and a 52-week high of C$48.21. The firm has a market cap of C$603.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.9526891 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.