PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the period. PVH accounts for about 1.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.04 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

