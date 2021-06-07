QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 213,429 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 789,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 593,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.