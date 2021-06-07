Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $43.30 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $522.73 million and $4.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $43.30 or 0.00127522 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.01002790 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

