QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantumScape to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares QuantumScape and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|-$1.10 billion
|-78.92
|QuantumScape Competitors
|$688.62 million
|$10.63 million
|0.60
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares QuantumScape and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QuantumScape Competitors
|-7.32%
|-16.50%
|-4.07%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for QuantumScape and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuantumScape
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2.20
|QuantumScape Competitors
|59
|476
|689
|11
|2.53
QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.50%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
QuantumScape peers beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
