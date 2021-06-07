Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

MPW stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

