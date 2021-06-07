Rage Fan Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,469.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $812,814.56 and $4,469.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00286373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00246093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.01210058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,454.09 or 1.00155258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.01104654 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,621,714 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

