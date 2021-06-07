RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

