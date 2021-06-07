ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $126.45 million and approximately $67,454.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,663.52 or 0.99933279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01091693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00520200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00398633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004364 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

