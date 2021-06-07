Refinable (FINE) Price Down 13% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Refinable has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00288135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.01193946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,063.98 or 0.99893521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.01101356 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

