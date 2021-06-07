Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $31.06

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $30.31. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,750 shares of company stock worth $4,753,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

