ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in ResMed by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $205.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

