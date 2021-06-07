River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,959,000 after acquiring an additional 136,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

