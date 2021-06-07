River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,230,000 after purchasing an additional 197,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,649. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

