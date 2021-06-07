River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,443.78. 14,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,453.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

