River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

