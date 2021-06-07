River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 643.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 537,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

