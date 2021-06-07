Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,746 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

