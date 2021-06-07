Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.