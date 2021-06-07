Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Acquires 1,410 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

