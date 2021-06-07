Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.89

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 287099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

