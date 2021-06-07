Router Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $596,842.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $29.53 million and $596,842.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.93 or 0.00022263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00282790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00251619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.01171566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.22 or 0.99989433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,722,416 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

