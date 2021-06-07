Royale Finance Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $538,080.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00282688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00250234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01152699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.96 or 0.99948141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

