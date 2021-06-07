Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 663,771 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 343,311 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

