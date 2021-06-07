Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.04 Million Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,143,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,336,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Two Harbors Investment worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

